42nite for Android

By Lite Free

Developer's Description

By Lite

Join us in the movement to perfect social experience and never miss out on whats for tonight again. Find venues and events near you, get tickets, request a ride, experience hassle-free admittance, reminisce special moments, and much more.

Sign up as a socialite for FREE to be in the loop of whats for tonight!

News Feed

- Experience a new kind of engagement with other socialites, venues and promoters.

- Get real time updates on specials and promotions.

- Explore, like, comment and share memorable nightlife experiences.

Venues Feed

- Get to know bars and clubs near you.

- Check out their profile for more detailed information.

- Explore, follow, rate, attend and share.

Events Feed

- Find the perfect event near you.

- Buy tickets or RSVP.

- Avoid long lines an unnecessary ATM stops.

- Guarantee a safe ride to the event.

Favorites

- Follow venues and promoters to personalize your feed.

- Have easy access to all your favorite events and venues.

- Enjoy experiences that best fit your mood.

My Wallet

- Conveniently manage your nightlife spending.

- Store all your tickets and receipts within the app.

- Validate tickets with scanners for event admission.

Past Events

- Browse through footage of previous events.

- Reminisce special moments through pictures and videos.

- Share them, save them, or forever forget them.

Stop waiting. Become a socialite NOW.

Have a question? Visit us at www.whats42nite.com and ask our experts.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.23

General

Release November 27, 2019
Date Added November 27, 2019
Version 1.23

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

