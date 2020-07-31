Sign in to add and modify your software
Tired of traditional rubik's cube? Try revolutionary new puzzle Lion's Sphere!
- Be clever and face the brand new logic challenge - solving the eight color sphere.
- Relax enjoying realistic graphics, intuitive controls, and meditative music.
- Come up with your own algorithm and become the first solver of the Lion's Sphere in the world.
- Compete with other players for placement in the global rankings and set the world record!
Have no idea how to solve twisty puzzles? You can start with a pair of easier ones: two color and four color spheres.
Even a complete newbie can figure out how to solve the two color sphere! :)