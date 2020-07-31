Join or Sign In

3d puzzle Lion's Sphere for iOS

By Oleg Fedoseyev $0.99

By Oleg Fedoseyev

Tired of traditional rubik's cube? Try revolutionary new puzzle Lion's Sphere!

- Be clever and face the brand new logic challenge - solving the eight color sphere.

- Relax enjoying realistic graphics, intuitive controls, and meditative music.

- Come up with your own algorithm and become the first solver of the Lion's Sphere in the world.

- Compete with other players for placement in the global rankings and set the world record!

Have no idea how to solve twisty puzzles? You can start with a pair of easier ones: two color and four color spheres.

Even a complete newbie can figure out how to solve the two color sphere! :)

What's new in version 1.32

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.32

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
