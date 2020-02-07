X

3D Subway Terrorist Attack & Army Shooter Games for iOS

By Azmat Naseem Free

Developer's Description

By Azmat Naseem

There is a terrorist attack on city subway station! Terrorists gang have taken hold of the subway station. Terrorist also have hostages. Counter terrorist team get ready! Gather your weapons, guns and rifles and be a part of special force operation. The situation is very tense inside the subway station; terrorist are having fully automatic rifles and machine gun. So beware and strike when you have a clear shot on the target. Use your years of special force and marine training. Subway terrorist attack game is an extreme cross firing game between terrorist forces and army commandoes. Be on the frontline and lead your gunners team to clear the subway and rescue the hostages.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 7, 2020
Date Added February 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping