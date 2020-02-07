There is a terrorist attack on city subway station! Terrorists gang have taken hold of the subway station. Terrorist also have hostages. Counter terrorist team get ready! Gather your weapons, guns and rifles and be a part of special force operation. The situation is very tense inside the subway station; terrorist are having fully automatic rifles and machine gun. So beware and strike when you have a clear shot on the target. Use your years of special force and marine training. Subway terrorist attack game is an extreme cross firing game between terrorist forces and army commandoes. Be on the frontline and lead your gunners team to clear the subway and rescue the hostages.