X

watsonline for Android

By MangoSpring Free

Developer's Description

By MangoSpring

watsonline from A.S. Watson Benelux makes collaboration and knowledge sharing easy with all colleagues from Kruidvat, Trekpleister, Prijsmepper, ICI PARIS XL, Supply Chain , e-Fulfilment center and offices. With this app you can easily and quickly find your colleagues, find and share information, respond to messages, see what time you have to work, what your balances are, what is happening within our company and much more.

watsonline is available 24/7 on iOS, Android and Mac. So no matter where you are and what device you use, you always have access to relevant work-related information and you can keep in touch with colleagues.

In watsonline you will find the following useful functions;

Your work schedule: an overview of when and how late you have to work. You see both your personal and the affiliate schedule.

Your balances: how many hours did you work and how many holiday and compensation hours did you have.

Chat function: a conversation with one or more colleagues who are online.

Product information.

Store information, such as an overview of posted emergency and daily reports.

View job openings within the company.

Show and find expertise.

Share photos / videos with your colleagues.

Good search function that searches in all messages and documents.

Pin messages so you can quickly access those messages that you find important.

Download the Watsonline app now and stay informed of what is happening within our company.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 13.1.1

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 13.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping