swipejobs for Android

By Swipejobs Free

Developer's Description

By Swipejobs

Gig work flexibility with W2 benefits - swipejobs puts the control in your hands!

With swipejobs you can connect directly with business in your area. swipejobs matches you to jobs based on your skills and preferences. Best of all, you can take a job from the comfort of home with a simple swipe or tap!

Download The App

- Simply download the app onto your mobile device

Get Hired

- Complete our fully digital onboarding process and get matched to jobs in your area

Choose The Job That Works For You

- You will be notified of work that matches your skills, experience and preferences

- Update your profile as you build new skills and see more jobs in your area

- Take the job that works for you

Go To Work

- Turn up to your shift ready to work, you will receive information on where to go, what to bring and what to expect once you arrive

- Rate your shift

- Approve your hours and get paid

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

