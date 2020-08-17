Gig work flexibility with W2 benefits - swipejobs puts the control in your hands!

With swipejobs you can connect directly with business in your area. swipejobs matches you to jobs based on your skills and preferences. Best of all, you can take a job from the comfort of home with a simple swipe or tap!

Download The App

- Simply download the app onto your mobile device

Get Hired

- Complete our fully digital onboarding process and get matched to jobs in your area

Choose The Job That Works For You

- You will be notified of work that matches your skills, experience and preferences

- Update your profile as you build new skills and see more jobs in your area

- Take the job that works for you

Go To Work

- Turn up to your shift ready to work, you will receive information on where to go, what to bring and what to expect once you arrive

- Rate your shift

- Approve your hours and get paid