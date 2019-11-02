X

pairs - match emoji for Android

Classic pairs matching game.

The goal is simple - to pair all maching cards.

Game starts with all closed tiles,

you can open any two tiles and if they match then they disappear,

if not, they close again.

Once all cards are gone - you win !

game can be played with:

* emoji pictures,

* icons images,

* symbols from all over the world

Icons provided by:

google,

www.1001FreeDownloads.com,

www.graphicloads.com,

www.iconsmind.com

