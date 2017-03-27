X

namebench

By NameBench Free

By NameBench
Open-source DNS Benchmark Utility Are you a power-user with 5 minutes to spare? Do you want a faster internet experience? Try out namebench. It hunts down the fastest DNS servers available for your computer to use. namebench runs a fair and thorough benchmark using your web browser history, tcpdump output, or standardized datasets in order to provide an individualized recommendation. namebench is completely free and does not modify your system in any way. This project began as a 20% project at Google.

Release March 27, 2017
Date Added March 27, 2017
Version 1.3.1

Operating Systems Windows
Total Downloads 3,883
Downloads Last Week 4
