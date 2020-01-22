X

my.t TopUp app enables you to manage your my.t mobile prepay account.

With my.t TopUp app you can:

1. Check your active mobile internet package(s) and account balance in a single dashboard.

2. Recharge your my.t prepay mobile number or that of a friend using Mobile Money, credit cards or my.t mobile scratch cards.

3. Buy mobile internet packages for you or a friend using Mobile Money, credit cards or mobile credit.

4. View the history of your previous transactions to keep track of your expenses.

5. Stop mobile internet package(s) without the need to send an SMS.

my.t TopUp app is brought to you by Cellplus Mobile Communications Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Mauritius Telecom, under the registered brand my.t.

What's new in version 1.9.1

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.9.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

