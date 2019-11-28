This game is made especially for children. The difficulty and its graphics are suitable for a young audience (under 8). This application is composed of two different sets:

first game:

In this game, your child will be keen to show and also skilful. Targets appear and you must hit by throwing a dart. Please do not use all your darts. To win the level your child should extend the score to beat. Playable one or two players. When a level is successful a horse picture becomes available in the image gallery.

second game:

In this game your child will burst as many balloons to the next level. While the environment is running, just press on the screen to pop the balloons visible. Playable one or two players. When a level is successful a horse picture becomes available in the image gallery.

Characteristics :

- Gameplay suitable for children.

- Universe suitable for children on the theme of horses.

- Three difficulty levels.

- Simple interface suitable for children.

- 2 different games available.

- 2 possible players on one device.

- 40 images of horses to release.

the following languages are available:

Albanian, English, Basque, Catalan, Croatian, Danish, Spanish, Estonian, French, Finnish, Galician, Welsh, Hungarian, Indonesian, Irish, Icelandic, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malaysian, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Slovak, Swedish, Tagalog, Czech, Turkish, Finnish, Maltese.