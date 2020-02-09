X

bswift benefits for Android

By bswift Free

By bswift

Please note: We do not support Android 10 at this time, and are working on compatibility issues.

With this free, secure bswift benefits mobile application, employees can now quickly obtain accurate benefits information on-the-go:

- Benefit coverage information

- Co-pay, co-insurance and deductible info

- Coverage effective dates

- Carrier contact info

- Links to important carrier websites

- Dependent coverages

- And more!

Furthermore, you can submit documents for dependent verification by taking a quick picture of the document with your phone and submitting it right in the app!

When youre at the pharmacy or the dentists or doctors office trying to find specific plan coverage information, just go to your bswift benefits app for the answer!

To learn more or answer any questions, please feel free to contact bswift at 1-877-9-BSWIFT or www.bswift.com.

What's new in version 2.15

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 2.15

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
