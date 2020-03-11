VR Scary Zombies is a first person shooter free virtual reality game for google cardboard. This is an addictive game that will take you to the world of zombies. A world of zombies where no rules apply, the only rule that exists is to kill or get killed. You have to show your survival skills in order to survive these monsters. Now you can enjoy this game in AR Augmented Reality and in 3D without VR or AR Headset too.

Features

- Amazing Experience in Virtual Reality

- Amazing Experience in Augmented Reality

- Free Game

- Scary and seems real

- Amazing 3D graphics

- Scary Zombie Monsters