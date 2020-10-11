Mobile application Visit Petersburg.AR is an innovative tool with an augmented reality function for advanced tourists. This app is your virtual tour guide in St. Petersburg. Walk around the city, aim your smartphone camera at any object and receive detailed textual and audio reference. Visit Petersburg.AR not only allows you to determine your current location marking it on the city map, but it also suggests you the nearest city sights with an audio guide, all at once providing an opportunity to navigate your own route to the object. With the help of this application, you can easily learn about nearby attractions, museums and other tourist sites.

Turn your phone into a personal tour guide, get into the unique spirit of St. Petersburg and create your own view of the city.