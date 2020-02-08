Video | Photo | GIF Downloader for Twitter is the best solution to save twitter videos,photo and gif. It's free to use. You just need 3 clicks to save Twitter video. No password or registration needed. You should just follow these 3 simple clicks to download Twitter videos.

3 Clicks to Save Twitter videos, photo and gif

1) Copy link Twitter to clipboard

2) Touch Download button.

3) Find on in app gallery or browse on your gallery.

You can simply share downloaded video or gif from other social medias or your friends from the app. To share you should click to in app gallery and click to share button of the video. Twitter video saver also have a deleting and preview features. When you click to download button the app selects the best quality to download and downloads to you storage.

With Twitter video download application, you can download at any time (4G / 3G / 2G / EDGE or Wi-Fi whenever possible) when you have internet connection. Just click to download Twitter videos .

Features of Twitter video saver

- Twitter video saver

- Size / Duration preview

- Automatically selects best resolution and quality. HD - UHD

- Twitter gif downloader

- Image downloader.

- Audio downloader.

- Share content with your friends

- Browse in your Gallery

- Easy to use, the best & new app

- Lightweight - smart application