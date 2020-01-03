Trump's Adventure World is a classic platform adventure for your android!

How to play?

- Use button to jump, move, shoot.

- Collect coins, do not fall off the ground.

- Run and kill all zombies which attacks you.

Features:

- Easy, intuitive controls.

- Classic platform game style.

- More than 45 levels

- Game is free, no purchase required.

Download Trump's Adventure World game free and enjoy!