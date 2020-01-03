X

Trump's Adventure World : Cowboy vs Zombies for Android

By Mobile Stars Free

Developer's Description

By Mobile Stars

Trump's Adventure World is a classic platform adventure for your android!

How to play?

- Use button to jump, move, shoot.

- Collect coins, do not fall off the ground.

- Run and kill all zombies which attacks you.

Features:

- Easy, intuitive controls.

- Classic platform game style.

- More than 45 levels

- Game is free, no purchase required.

Download Trump's Adventure World game free and enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

