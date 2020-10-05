Join or Sign In

Teacher's Day Greetings(Wishes) for Android

By Inspiring World App Free

Developer's Description

By Inspiring World App

Send Teacher's Day Greetings and shayari to your all teachers.

Happy Teacher's Day Greetings, Wishes and Shayari with your name, photo and message.

Send Happy Teacher's Day messages to your friends and family on the occasion of Teacher's Day every year.

Teacher's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In India, Teachers Day (Shikshak Diwas) is celebrated on 5th September every year on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Highlights

Teacher's Day photo greetings

Teacher's Day wishes on Images

Teacher's Day messages in Hindi and English Language

Happy Teacher's Day Cards

Teacher's Day Shayari

Teachers Day Wishes with photo and name

Teachers Day Greetings with your name and photo

Teachers Day Messages

Features

Share to social media apps

Set as wallpaper

Set as profile photo

Set as lock screen

Upload your photo

Write your name

Choose shayari or messages for the card

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
