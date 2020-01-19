t20 world cup app, The 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament, t20 world cup ka schedule with matches to be held in Australia from 18 October to 15 November 2020, t20 world cup live The final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground t20 world cup schedule. More Of Here t20 world cup Player & Team list time table video Fixtures and Matches In ICC Cricket,

As of 31 December 2018, the top nine ranked ICC Full Members, along with hosts Australia, qualified directly for the 2020 tournament. Of those ten teams, the top eight ranked sides qualified for the Super 12s stage of the tournament. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh did not qualify for the Super 12s, instead being placed in the group stage of the competition. They were joined by the six teams who had qualified for the tournament via the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. Of the teams in the ICC T20I Championship, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal could only qualify through regional competitions. The top four teams from the group stage will then advance to the Super 12s.

Papua New Guinea became the first team to qualify directly for the 2020 Men's ICC T20 World Cup, after they won Group A of the qualifier tournament, finishing above the Netherlands on net run rate. It was the first time that Papua New Guinea had qualified for a World Cup in any format. Ireland became the second team to qualify directly to the Men's T20 World Cup, after they won Group B of the qualifier tournament, also on net run rate.

In the first qualifier match in the playoffs, the Netherlands qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup when they beat the United Arab Emirates by eight wickets, after the UAE only scored 80 runs in their innings. The second qualifier match saw Namibia advance to their first T20 World Cup after beating Oman by 54 runs. Scotland beat tournament hosts the United Arab Emirates in the third qualifier by 90 runs to secure their place in the T20 World Cup. The final qualifier match saw Oman become the last team to qualify for the Men's T20 World Cup, after they narrowly beat Hong Kong by 12 runs.