Super Flashlight - Notification & Morse

Super Flashlight is most bright, fast and powerful Flashlight. You can experience real torch that have real motion with beautiful graphics. Strobe/blinking mode offer various blinking mode with SOS blinking mode. Power-saving mode is working for reduce your battery consumption when you do not touch the switch on the screen. This app is incredibly simple to use and compatible with most device.

* FEATURES:

- Turn your phone into a powerful LED flashlight

- SOS signal light can make your lights flash quickly to achieve the purpose of calling for help

- Built-in splash screen function, multiple color splash screen settings, easy to identify in the dark

- Built-in white screen mode, so you don't have to have strong light to damage your eyesight at night

- Flash blink when a incoming call (Flash alerts on Call)

- Flash blink when a Message arrives

- Flash notification App: Flash blink when notification from All the apps (when there are messages, calls).

- DJ lights flash for party use

- SOS flash: use in important cases, need to create attention around.