SocialTok - Short Video Platform | Made In India for Android

SocialTok is a free Short Video and Social Platform based out of Tamil, India. It is designed for people to showcase their innovative videos inline with our theme of light humor.

SocialTok provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe.

Our mission at SocialTok is to create a platform where people can come and entertain themself with small videos posted by people across the globe and at the same time create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos.

***make video to spread your talent***

*** Made In India ***

App Features:

- upload your ideas and talents to the world.

- Easy to use: Just swipe up to get the next video.

- Download videos to watch offline.

- Save your favourite videos.

- Share the latest viral videos on social network.

- New viral videos everyday.

- secure videos and live chats and comments.

What's new in version 2.0

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
