Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Best Assault Shooting War Games is here with first person shooter!!!
As an Anti-terrorist sniper,Aim and Shoot to kill terrorists in different war zones.
Simple operation and exquisite graphics make you can't stop.
Kill more enemies to earn more money to upgrade the modern guns and unlock new maps.
Challenge this accurate shooting practices game now!Enjoy.