Free download or read offline Urdu book Seerat Hazrat Imam Hasan A.S and read the biography of Hazrat Imam Hasan A.S who is the second Imam of shia Islam, he is the 2nd Imam after Imam Ali(a.s.) was his son Imam Hasan(a.s.), the son of the mistress of the women of the worlds, Bibi Fatima(s.a.), daughter of Prophet Muhammad(pbuh). Imam Hasan(a.s.)'s kunya was Abu Muhammad. He was born in Medina, on the night of the 15th day of Ramadan, three years after the hijra (624 AD). When Imam Hasan(a.s.) was born, the Prophet(pbuh) took him and said the adhan (call to prayer) in his right ear, and said the iqama (words similar to the adhan) in his left ear. Imam Hasan(a.s.) was given poison several times. When Imam Hasan(a.s.) felt the danger in the last attempt, he said to his brother Imam Hussain(a.s.): "My brother, I am leaving you and meeting my Lord. I have been given poison to drink, and have spewed my liver into the basin. Imam Hasan(a.s.) was buried in (the cemetery of) al-Baqi beside his grandmother, Fatima bint-e-Asad(a.s.) bin Hashim bin Abd Manaf. Seerat Imam Hasan app is in Urdu language.

App Features are:

- Easy pages swaping

- Nice layouts

- App Zoom in and Zoom out

- Seerat e hazrat imam hasan as in urdu