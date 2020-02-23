X

Seerat Hazrat e Imam Hasan A.S for Android

By Sky Walkers Free

Developer's Description

By Sky Walkers

Free download or read offline Urdu book Seerat Hazrat Imam Hasan A.S and read the biography of Hazrat Imam Hasan A.S who is the second Imam of shia Islam, he is the 2nd Imam after Imam Ali(a.s.) was his son Imam Hasan(a.s.), the son of the mistress of the women of the worlds, Bibi Fatima(s.a.), daughter of Prophet Muhammad(pbuh). Imam Hasan(a.s.)'s kunya was Abu Muhammad. He was born in Medina, on the night of the 15th day of Ramadan, three years after the hijra (624 AD). When Imam Hasan(a.s.) was born, the Prophet(pbuh) took him and said the adhan (call to prayer) in his right ear, and said the iqama (words similar to the adhan) in his left ear. Imam Hasan(a.s.) was given poison several times. When Imam Hasan(a.s.) felt the danger in the last attempt, he said to his brother Imam Hussain(a.s.): "My brother, I am leaving you and meeting my Lord. I have been given poison to drink, and have spewed my liver into the basin. Imam Hasan(a.s.) was buried in (the cemetery of) al-Baqi beside his grandmother, Fatima bint-e-Asad(a.s.) bin Hashim bin Abd Manaf. Seerat Imam Hasan app is in Urdu language.

App Features are:

- Easy pages swaping

- Nice layouts

- App Zoom in and Zoom out

- Seerat e hazrat imam hasan as in urdu

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping