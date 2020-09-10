This is a very simple randomizer app to help you get a random number and words!

Do you want to get some numbers/text selector from a set of numbers/text easily? Or probably you want to do some decision making but too lazy to think about it and want a picker which can help you decide (pretty randomly)? Well we have this random number & word generator app which can help you with that!

With this random number & word generator, you can:

- Make a lottery by choosing the winner in random anytime anywhere

- Decide something by inputting texts of your decision and tap a button to get the decision in random

- Any other creative implementation you can think of from the use of the app

This random number & word generator app comes with usable features like:

- Rank/not rank the random results

- Range/not range for the number inputs

- Have a unique random results or not

Note:

- The number and text inputs is the amount of 99999 max

- The results of randomization is the amount of 1000 max

I hope you enjoy using this random number & word generator app!