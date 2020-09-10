Join or Sign In

Random Number & Word Generator for iOS

By Daniel Agustinus $0.99

Developer's Description

By Daniel Agustinus

This is a very simple randomizer app to help you get a random number and words!

Do you want to get some numbers/text selector from a set of numbers/text easily? Or probably you want to do some decision making but too lazy to think about it and want a picker which can help you decide (pretty randomly)? Well we have this random number & word generator app which can help you with that!

With this random number & word generator, you can:

- Make a lottery by choosing the winner in random anytime anywhere

- Decide something by inputting texts of your decision and tap a button to get the decision in random

- Any other creative implementation you can think of from the use of the app

This random number & word generator app comes with usable features like:

- Rank/not rank the random results

- Range/not range for the number inputs

- Have a unique random results or not

Note:

- The number and text inputs is the amount of 99999 max

- The results of randomization is the amount of 1000 max

I hope you enjoy using this random number & word generator app!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
