QR Code Scanner & QR Code Generator for Android

By Hantata Team Free

Developer's Description

By Hantata Team

Welcome to QR Code Scanner - QR Code Generator

(QR reader online) Scan QR code android indispensable for your phone! Download now!

QR code generator -QR scanner app will turn your phone into a QR code scanner.

QR reader for android is a smart QR reader that protects you from rogue QR codes containing dangerous links.

Besides, you can also create your own code and share it with friends, relatives, with app barcode scanner.

AMAZING FEATURES IN THE QR SCANNER CODE & QR CODE CREATOR

QR scanner online will work on mobile devices. Scan QR code quickly.

Generate QR Code with any format. Create QR code and surprise your friends.

Autofocus when barcode scanner online.

QR code generator free with this app. All QR code will be saved in the history.

QR code maker app lets you scan all types of QR codes.

If you love QR Code Scanner & QR Code Generator, don't forget to rate for an app to support us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

