QR/Barcode Scanner is one of the best apps in the Google play market and is essential for every android device.

To scan any code simply open the application and align the code. QR Code & Barcode Scanner will automatically recognize any QR Code or Barcode. When scanning the code, if its contain text you will instantly see it or if its a URL you can browse the site by pressing the browse button.

Key Features QR/Barcode Scanner:

Scan all types of QR Code and Barcode.

Flashlight supported for low-light environments.

History auto saved for all generated or scanned QR Code and Barcode.

Simple and easy to use.

It can read all types including text, url, product, contact, ISBN, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats.

We are constantly working hard on making this better with more advanced and exciting features. We need your constant support to get going. Please feel free to send us your queries/suggestions/feedback on dev.srkgames@gmail.com. We would love to hear from you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.017

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.017

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
