Poster Maker & Poster Designer

Want to create promotional posters, advertisement, offer announcements, cover photos for your shop, pip collage poster, restaurant, offer, sale poster, Business poster, collage photo poster, office and social sites? If yes then poster maker app for you.

Poster Maker app to you can create easily select the most trending photo frames and use your own photo to add to them. Time to enjoy the best photo editing experience with this new unique Poster Maker generated app.

This help you to makes your photographs look very different and attractive by not just adding frames but also by adding various effects. Use these special effects to make your photographs look fantastic. The app features other basic and necessary features like zoom in/zoom out or select from gallery or camera. You can also add good nice frames - borders to make your photographs more effective.

Backgrounds

- Packed with over 100+ backgrounds for poster maker! We have over 15+ different background themes for different occasions

PIP Collage

- PIP Collage Maker Photo Layout lets you create one-of-a-kind layouts by remixing your own photos and sharing them with your friends.

Custom Background Maker

-Create beautiful posters and flyers with gradients and solid backgrounds. Use them as canvas for your beautiful creations

Easy Cropping

- Cropping tools to crop your background to fit different layout.

Filters

- Select from over 30+ filters to enhance the colors and suited best for making a flyer

Share

- Poster maker allows you to share your creations easily to the various social media networks

Features :-

- "Poster Maker & Poster Designer: Amazing things made by yours" - Features -

+ Typo fonts.

+ Design posters with/without a background image.

+ Ease to generate your concept.

+ Multiple lines of text are possible.

+ Different text arrangement is possible.

+ Fine tune your poster by editing text alignment, font, color or effects.

+ Text can be scaled, moved and rotated.

+ Change your text or add more text directly.

+ Poster can be saved or shared.

+ You can add your own elements or download from our templates.

+ Select image from gallery or click new image from camera.

+ Many Photo Border and Frames Available to add to your photos.

+ Share your photo posters on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other media.

Explore our wide variety of best-in-class layouts, colors, and fonts. Easily to create with the text, photos, and icons that best fit your needs. Best for

Banners

Etsy Banners

Facebook Covers

Tumblr Banners

Thumbnails

Quinceaera Invitations

Twitch Banners

Cards

Postcards

Save the Dates

Thank You Cards

Covers

Album Covers

Book Covers

Magazine Covers

Covers

Brochures

Flyers

Business Flyers

Church Flyers

Club Flyers

Grand Opening Flyers

Real Estate Flyers

Invitations

Baby Shower Invitations

Birthday Invitations

Graduation Invitations

Party Invitations

Wedding Invitations

Layouts

Collages

Menus

Pamphlets

Channel Art

Headers

Other Designs

"Poster Maker & Poster Designer" instantly transforms plain text into a poster. If Want to create promotional posters, advertisement, offer announcements, cover photos for your shop, restaurant, office or social sites? If yes then this is the app for you.

Poster Maker is an easy to use app, just select the background you like in the ratio as per your need and add your text with poster design fonts, add wonderful stickers (specially picked for poster making), add your pictures from gallery and create perfect poster every time.

Thank You!!!