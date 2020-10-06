Join or Sign In

Physics Calculator-Calculators & Formulas for Android

By Anas Abubakar Free

Developer's Description

By Anas Abubakar

Physics calculator allows you to perform physics calculations, it includes simple to advanced physics calculations.

Doing home work, study on the go, calculation practice are made easier with the app

How to use:--

Fill in all the required field and leave the textbox you want to calculate empty.

The app includes these calculations:-

Equations of motion.

Newtons law of gravity.

Newtons first,second and third law of motion.

Projectile motion.

Centripetal force and accelaration.

Fluid mechanics.

Optics.

Electromagnetic waves.

Geometric optics.

Thermodynamics.

Thermal physics.

Modern physics.

Electricity & magnetism.

Quantum mechanics

and much more.

App features:-

Includes Calculators.

Engineering physics

Formula section.

Physics constant section.

Suitable for science and engineering students

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
