Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Physics calculator allows you to perform physics calculations, it includes simple to advanced physics calculations.
Doing home work, study on the go, calculation practice are made easier with the app
How to use:--
Fill in all the required field and leave the textbox you want to calculate empty.
The app includes these calculations:-
Equations of motion.
Newtons law of gravity.
Newtons first,second and third law of motion.
Projectile motion.
Centripetal force and accelaration.
Fluid mechanics.
Optics.
Electromagnetic waves.
Geometric optics.
Thermodynamics.
Thermal physics.
Modern physics.
Electricity & magnetism.
Quantum mechanics
and much more.
App features:-
Includes Calculators.
Engineering physics
Formula section.
Physics constant section.
Suitable for science and engineering students