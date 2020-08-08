Running out of device memory due to lots of photos/videos ? hard to find specific event's photos or videos ? if your answer is yes then this application is for you.

Keep capturing videos and photos using our application and let the application organize it as an album on google drive automatically for you. It never creates extra copy of photos/videos instead it use device own camera application which stores photo/video to your device gallery and simply store photos/videos information in application database in an oragnized (ALBUM) maner.

Simply launch camera from folder's camera icon or click folder list item to open menu for selecting different option available for folder.

Features:

All photo/video captured from this application will be stored on your device gallery as usual except it will be organized in our application as a folder for uploading on google drive, so you always have access to your photos/videos from device gallery too.

Upload with options "auto upload", "auto upload wifi only" and "manual"

Delete from device gallery right after upload if auto deletion is enabled.

Allow you to create unlimited number of folders on google drive for example picnic, family, friends etc.