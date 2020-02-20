Pete Buttigieg Sticker Pack is an iMessage Sticker Pack providing over 60 premium stickers with faces, gifs, and expressions of Pete Buttigieg.

You can use the Pete Buttigieg Stickers to express your feelings in any conversation.

This sticker pack comes with 60+ stickers in the following categories:

+Face Emojis: Cutout Faces of Pete to express yourself in any conversation

+Gestures: Cutout Faces and Gestures of Pete to go a bit farther in expression

+GIFs: Expression GIFs

Express yourself with the words and expressions of Pete and Pete supporters!

Peel and place stickers on anything in your conversation - bubbles, images, and even other stickers.

Disclaimer: This application is not in any way associated with Pete Buttigieg, or any organization affiliated with him. This application is not meant to have a political position. Feel free to delete the app whenever you desire, including if you are offended.