The IPM Coalition under the umbrella of the ISEAL Alliance created Pesticides & Alternatives.

The multi-lingual tool will support pest control with less negative environmental and human impact. The APP is targeted for auditors, decision-makers of farms, fields and forests. It provides:

1. Access to toxicity information from government authorities, international agreements and/or academic institutions.

2. The restriction status for major standard systems/labels for more than 700 pesticide active ingredients.

3. All registered pesticides for a crop and pest species for Mexico and India, as well as per crop for Brazil, Colombia and Kenya

4. Non-chemical pest control alternatives from CABI for 2700 pests and diseases. And access to PlantWise from CABI.

5. Multi-lingual user interface (English, Spanish, Portuguese) and content.