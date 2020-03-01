X

Pesticides & Alternatives for Android

By ISEAL Alliance Free

Developer's Description

By ISEAL Alliance

The IPM Coalition under the umbrella of the ISEAL Alliance created Pesticides & Alternatives.

The multi-lingual tool will support pest control with less negative environmental and human impact. The APP is targeted for auditors, decision-makers of farms, fields and forests. It provides:

1. Access to toxicity information from government authorities, international agreements and/or academic institutions.

2. The restriction status for major standard systems/labels for more than 700 pesticide active ingredients.

3. All registered pesticides for a crop and pest species for Mexico and India, as well as per crop for Brazil, Colombia and Kenya

4. Non-chemical pest control alternatives from CABI for 2700 pests and diseases. And access to PlantWise from CABI.

5. Multi-lingual user interface (English, Spanish, Portuguese) and content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping