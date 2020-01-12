PIX11 in New York delivers relevant local, community and national news, including up-to-the minute weather information, breaking news, and alerts throughout the day.

When you open our app, you'll know what's going on right now and what's important to your local area.

We've improved the experience with an intuitive layout and simplified navigation. News, weather and video are just a tap away.

Our favorite feature is the weather section. Not only do we deliver hourly and daily forecasts, we give you the most updated severe weather information in an instant.

Key Features:

Breaking news alerts and stories

Live streaming video

Fast and easy to use

Hourly and daily weather forecasts from your trusted local weather team

We are excited to offer a Premium ad-free experience for purchase within the app for $1.99/month or $10.99/year for iPhone and iPad devices only (Apple TV not included). The subscription removes all in-app ads, including pre-roll video. Linked content displayed in a web-view is not included. Thanks for supporting local journalism!

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

Privacy Policy: https://www.pix11.com/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: https://www.pix11.com/terms-of-use

We're committed to continually improving our user experience, so please let us know how we're doing by leaving a review in the App Store.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.