My Angelo's Pizza for Android

By Foodtec Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Foodtec Solutions

The official mobile app for My Angelo's Pizza is now here, bringing you the ability to order from all My Angelo's Pizza locations. Ordering from My Angelo's Pizza is as easy as eating a Pizza! With this app you can track your loyalty points, view your coupons, pay with your gift card and order your favorite food online.

Features:

Easily find the nearest location and get directions.

Track your loyalty points.

Register and use your gift cards.

Directly call a store from the app, especially when you're starving!

Place orders online.

Guest Checkout allows you to order without signing in.

Orders are automatically saved to your account for easy reordering.

Find coupons available to use at your selected store.

Follow us on social media.

Tell us your experience about the app by clicking here: https://www.myangelos.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.107

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.1.107

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

