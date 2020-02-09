Cut the best part of your audio song and save it as your Ringtone/Alarm/Music File/Notification Tone.

Make your own MP3 ringtones fast and easy with this app.

You can even record a live audio and this MP3 editor can edit and trim the best parts from it for free.

Supports MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR and most other music formats.

This app is also a music editor/alarm tone maker/ ringtone cutter and notification tone creator.

How to use New Ringtone:

1.Select mp3/music from your mobile or from Recordings.

2.Select area to be chopped from your audio.

3.Save as Ringtone/Music/Alarm/Notification.

4.Set the new clip as default ringtone or assign to contacts, using this editor.