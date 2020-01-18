Fitivity gets you better. Looks like youre here to get better at Judo.

This is the complete Judo app!

This app introduces you to advanced Judo moves and grappling techniques. Additionally, this program will help you master the conditioning and strength aspect of Judo, so you are strong, athletic, and agile enough to compete with the world greatest martial arts athletes!

In addition to your weekly workouts, try out Fitivity BEATS! Beats is a highly engaging exercise experience that combines mixes by DJ's and super motivating trainers to push you through workouts.

Audio guidance from your personal digital trainer

Customized workouts designed for you each week.

For each workout you are provided with HD instructional videos to preview & learn training techniques.

Stream workouts online or do workouts offline.

Should I upgrade to Premium?

As a Premium member, you are very special to us. Well do whatever it takes to get you better, no matter what!

A Premium subscription unlocks Fitivitys entire collection of over 500+ apps. For any app, get access to all content.

Fitivity Premium gives you access to thousands of HD videos, 55,000 workouts and over 10,000 weeks of sports and fitness training!

Use a single email to use your Fitivity Premium subscription on up to five (5) total Android devices.

Get Fitivity Premium for as low as $5.99/month!

Perfect for the family! Let the kids choose from hundreds of sports, dance, and martial arts apps while the parents get into the best shape of their lives!

If youre a coach, give your team an advantage with a subscription to Fitivity!

Payment will be charged to your credit card through your Google Play account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription renews automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the subscription period. There is no increase in price when renewing.

Subscriptions can be managed and auto-renewal turned off in Account Settings in Google Play after purchase. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.