MILAN'S ACADEMY is an online platform for managing data associated with its tutoring classes in the most efficient and transparent manner. It is a user-friendly app with amazing features like online attendance, fees management, homework submission, detailed performance reports and much more- a perfect on- the- go solution for parents to know about their wards class details. Its a great amalgamation of simple user interface design and exciting features; greatly loved by students, parents, and tutors.