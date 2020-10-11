Join or Sign In

Liden & Denz for iOS

By Thebing Services GmbH Free

Developer's Description

By Thebing Services GmbH

Learn the Russian language at Liden & Denz Intercultural Institute of Languages! Weve been teaching intensive Russian for academic, leisure or business purposes since 1992. Learn Russian in St.Petersburg, Moscow, Riga and Irkutsk, together with students from all over the world.

The app is designed for students learning Russian in Liden & Denz. With this app, you can check your daily schedule or Russian courses, attendance, accommodation details, as well as keep up to date with Liden & Denz news.

We recommend that you download this app to always have access to information regarding your booking. You will receive your login details from the school team.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
