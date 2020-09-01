Join or Sign In

Legrand Valena Life/Allure for Android

By Superdev

Developer's Description

By Superdev

Discover the Legrands Valena Life/Allure range of wiring devices.

With Valena Life/Allure switches, sockets, dimmers, and much more, you can personalize your installation to create your ideal environment, protect your loved ones, manage your energy consumption, remotely control your lighting and appliances,

In this app you can discover not only all the available functions of the range, but also all the proposed finishes. From the very neutral to modern, refined and exclusive finishes, Valena Life/Allure has certainly the best option for your interior. The app helps you to make the best choice for each room. Take a picture of your wall and test the most adapted finish for your wiring devices to sublimate your decoration.

Also discover how to create a connected home with Valena Life/Allure with Netatmo products, for more comfort, more security and enhanced energy management. With the connected solutions of Valena Life/Allure with Netatmo, control your wiring devices remotely with the Home + Control app.



What's new in version 1.0.13



Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0.13



Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up



Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0


