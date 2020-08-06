Home automation for everyone !

L.I.S.A. is a home automation system based on voice interactions, you can ask questions, interact with your connected devices (lights, heaters and more).

The purpose of L.I.S.A. is to make home automation and new technologies available to all, in a simple way, and what could be easier for this than speaking ?

To use the application you need to have an instance of L.I.S.A. running at home.

It's Open Source you can install it on a raspberry pi 2 or 3 check it out ! https://github.com/mylisabox/lisa-box