Kith Call -Caller Screen & Call Flash Themes - lead your colorful life with dynamic call flash and color phone themes. new call screen changer with call themes in 2019, customizes caller screen display with call screen themes, LED flash alert.
Main Features
Unique Call Themelet you bid farewell to the system's boring caller interface, make your call screen stylish
Cool AnimationMake your caller ID appear cooler and more personal to your friends
Personalized DesignBeautiful, cool and stylish themes, Full HD for all size
High EfficiencyLow energy consumption, more power
Easy To OperateEasy-to-Use call screen theme slide through call screen changer
Easy To IdentifyIdentify caller information
Flash ThemesRhythmic Flash Led for incoming calls
Hot ThemesCall themes for android is pretty cool
Kith Call Highlights
It's Free and Light to download
Hot themes for android free
Low energy consumption
Battery friendly with call flash
Make your incoming calls visible with call alert on Call Screen
Remind calls when your phone in silence mode with caller screen
Download ringtone and set call ring,alarm ring and so on
Download and enjoy your new and colorful call flash, color phone themes, and call screen changer with Color Flash Launcher. Eye-catching caller screen with unique caller screen style and caller screen display will let your phone be the special one for you!
Contact us:
feedback. KithCall@outlook.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.