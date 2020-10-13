Rapidrops Engineering has been providing Fire Safety Services all over Kerala for more than 3 years. The company took their services one step further with the Kerala Fire Brigade (KFB) Mobile Application to provide information and instructions on fire safety regulations in construction.

The first of its kind in Kerala, the application puts forth a one-stop platform for all information on Fire Safety summing up the NBC 2016 as well as Kerala Fire Force Checklist.

Mobile: +91 9961848693