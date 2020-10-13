Join or Sign In

Kerala's Fire Brigade for Android

By Rapidrops Engineering Free

Developer's Description

By Rapidrops Engineering

Rapidrops Engineering has been providing Fire Safety Services all over Kerala for more than 3 years. The company took their services one step further with the Kerala Fire Brigade (KFB) Mobile Application to provide information and instructions on fire safety regulations in construction.

The first of its kind in Kerala, the application puts forth a one-stop platform for all information on Fire Safety summing up the NBC 2016 as well as Kerala Fire Force Checklist.

Powered by ioNob Technologies

Mobile: +91 9961848693

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

