Instaboard: Fonts & Symbols for iOS

By Denis Prokopchuk Free

Developer's Description

By Denis Prokopchuk

Create creative texts using a keyboard designed for Social Netwroks. And the Text Editor will count the number of characters and hashtags.

- Use a secret space to add line breaks and paragraphs to your posts. Make your posts more accurate and beautiful.

- Structure your text with special marker characters. Highlight list items.

- Decorate your post with beautiful characters. There are more than 1500 of them.

Download and start creating text for your posts. Nothing will distract you from the creative process.

What's new in version 1.11

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.11

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

