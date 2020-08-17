~~> What could be more fun than new besties hanging out right???

~~> That is, until one bestie gets a crush on the other.

~~> Will the poor bestie be forever friend-zoned, or does he have a chance of capturing his crushs heart?

Having a bestie is all fun and games... Until your bestie starts having deeper feelings and realizes he might be stuck in the friend zone forever. Sometimes it even takes dating a jerk to help girls realize that their sweet bestie is really the one. Could it be that something more than friendship is developing... maybe even LOVE?!

Features:

> Share popcorn while watching a romantic comedy with your best friend!

> OMG! Your school crush asked you out. Get ready for your date.

> Your nails have looked better... Bestie to the rescue! He'll give you a killer manicure.

> Go to the mall with your bestie, buy a new outfit for the PARTY!!! Get a manicure and a new hairdo too!

> OMG - you're getting showered with presents, from chocolates, to flowers, to love letters... who could they be from?!

> What will it take for you to see that your best friend is the guy for you?! Surely that jerk youve got a crush on isnt your soul mate

> Time to move on from friend zone to love zone - go on an incredibly romantic date with your bestie!

In-apps that include "All Levels" allow you to enjoy the entire game! Complete each level individually to advance to the next one and achieve your final goal.