Heartbreak Girl - Boy's Crush for iOS

By Tab Tale Free

Developer's Description

By Tab Tale

~~> What could be more fun than new besties hanging out right???

~~> That is, until one bestie gets a crush on the other.

~~> Will the poor bestie be forever friend-zoned, or does he have a chance of capturing his crushs heart?

Having a bestie is all fun and games... Until your bestie starts having deeper feelings and realizes he might be stuck in the friend zone forever. Sometimes it even takes dating a jerk to help girls realize that their sweet bestie is really the one. Could it be that something more than friendship is developing... maybe even LOVE?!

Features:

> Share popcorn while watching a romantic comedy with your best friend!

> OMG! Your school crush asked you out. Get ready for your date.

> Your nails have looked better... Bestie to the rescue! He'll give you a killer manicure.

> Go to the mall with your bestie, buy a new outfit for the PARTY!!! Get a manicure and a new hairdo too!

> OMG - you're getting showered with presents, from chocolates, to flowers, to love letters... who could they be from?!

> What will it take for you to see that your best friend is the guy for you?! Surely that jerk youve got a crush on isnt your soul mate

> Time to move on from friend zone to love zone - go on an incredibly romantic date with your bestie!

In-apps that include "All Levels" allow you to enjoy the entire game! Complete each level individually to advance to the next one and achieve your final goal.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.2

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.8.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
