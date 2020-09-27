Join or Sign In

Hayward's Ice Cream for iOS

Developer's Description

Your ideal meal is just a few taps away. Download the Hayward's Ice Cream app free for iPhone today.

With the Hayward's Ice Cream mobile app, ordering food has never been easier. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a full meal, we've got you covered. Just browse our easy-to-use menu, customize it how you'd like, place your order using our secure payment system, and sit back! A push notification will alert you when your order will be ready.

With the Hayward's Ice Cream app, you can:

- Browse our menu for your favorite dishes and customize them how you'd like

- Save your delivery addresses and payment methods securely to check out in just a few taps

- Place future food orders up to seven days in advance

- Get restaurant location, hours, and contact information

What's new in version 3.6.1

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 3.6.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
