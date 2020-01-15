GST Calculator Utility

*GST Tax Calculate

*IGST

*CGST

*SGST

GST Calculator Utility (GSTcu) is very useful utility to calculate day to day mathematical calculations and quickly calculate Goods and Service Tax (GST). The calculator is having clean and simple user interface and a Calculation Roll.

This GST calculator is mainly designed for Indian GST rates but can be customised as per the need. As this app is designed for Indian GST slabs we have also bifurcated the taxes as CGST (Central Goods and Service Tax) and SGST (State Goods and Service Tax).

This calculator is developed with business transactions and calculations kept at a center point. Hence we combined functionalities of a General Calculator and a GST Calculator for better and speedy calculations which occur in day to day business.

GST Calculator Features

Easily Add GST to amount or Remove GST from the amount

Quickly calculate GST using predefined rates like 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%

Get tax bifurcation as CGST and SGST along with GST

+GST and -GST functionalities to add or remove GST using Custom Rates

General Calculator Features

Basic calculation like addition, subtraction, multiplication and division

Memory based calculation functionalities including M+, M-, MR and MC

GT functionality to obtain grand total of all calculations

MU (Mark-Up) and DIS (Discount) calculation functionalities

Modulus and Square Root functionalities

Other Features

Custom designed Calculator Input Board for better productivity

Undo functionality to correct any incorrect values

Visible Calculation Roll, which shows you what you calculate

Hide the Calculator Input Board to see the Calculation Roll at big screen

Happy calculating GST transactions along with any regular calculations using this easy to use and quite an addictive calculator :)