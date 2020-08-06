Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fonts Pro Keyboard & Symbols for iOS

By Pixdeo Free

Developer's Description

By Pixdeo

Express your unique style like and stand out like a Pro.

ALL THE FONTS ARE FREE. DONT WAIT. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Remember to leave a 5 stars review if you like the App (o _ O)

Lots of Fonts available:

* Bold

* Italic

* Typewriter

* Gothic

* Hollow

* Circles

* Squares

* and many more!

* will add even more (more symbols coming soon)

Edit your captions, highlights and stand out from the crowd!

Using the toolbar, you are always in control of your content.

Works with:

* Instagram

* WhatsApp

* Messages

* Snapchat

* Tik Tok

* Roblox

* And every other App

We are really grateful for your kind review!

* Fonts Pro is (really) intuitive

* well designed and crafted keyboard

* unique Toolbar for fonts editing

* Dark or Light theme

* Content updated regularly

* English, Spanish layout, if you want a different language, just ask!

All your personal data is protected with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy:

Privacy Policy: https://pixdeo.com/privacy/

Terms of Use: https://pixdeo.com/terms/

We hope you find Fonts Pro enjoyable!

Contact us at support@pixdeo.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.23

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.23

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now