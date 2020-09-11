Join or Sign In

Fly Canada: Book cheap flights & airline tickets for iOS

By Elena Brovkina Free

Developer's Description

By Elena Brovkina

Fly Canada The only app that will offer you all available flights from Canadian airlines. Developed and designed by Canadian developers specifically for Canadians! Get the best and cheapest flight deals from global airlines to small regional jets directly to your device. Book your perfect journey right now!

---Features---

More that 1,000 airlines in one app: Compare airfares and find your best deal

Simple filter options: Choose how long you wish to travel or desired airlines

Multi-city searching: Do you want to visit multiple cities during your trip? App will show you the total price for the route.

Your feedback is important to us!

Feel free to leave us a positive review, if you like this app, that will make us happier :)

Download the App right now to begin your search for cheap flights!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
