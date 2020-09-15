Fast Charger : Battery Optimizer Cooler & Cleaner is an amazing utility application as this tool provides amazing utility of fast charging without any external enhancement or new hardwares. User will have the option of fast charging with your normal charger. The application basically cuts of all the unnecessary processes that might consume your battery while charging and doesnt allow your smartphone to charge fast as these process consume battery while charging as the application immediately cuts of all the application that might consume the battery and not in use. The application has extra ordinary features that could serve the user even he/she is not recharging the phone. The user can select the processes that the application must not cut any point. The user will have the real time response from application as the user will launch the application and get a better performance from his/her smartphone device. Fast charging is very simple, just one tap and the application will automatically find, evaluate and take action with processes that are using a lot of battery. You can set many advanced options in the settings of the application.

The application has following amazing features to be offered:

Optimized Working with less memory consumption.

Smart working and highly reactive.

Works on all smartphone devices.

Intuitive Design and easy to use.

Enhances the battery performance up to 60%.

Attractive menu screens and widgets.

Works as junk files remover.

Keeps the mobile clean from unnecessary procedure.

Absolutely free to use.

Reminders and notifications.

Save your battery power and optimize battery usage with just single Tap.

Longer battery life up to 50% with Advanced saving mode.

It will be more effective to use Smart schedule

The application doesnt cost the memory of smartphone as it runs in the background and use less resources. Applications with heavy power consumption detected by the app which will kill or pause all apps running in the background and consumes battery services. This app will automatically activate when you connect your charger and it will boost your charging speed. How Fast Battery Charger works. This smart battery optimizer gives your phone the ability to enable settings for killing background running apps while functioning as Memory Cleaner, Ram Booster, and Task Killer. The application features detailed battery information within the main screen of the app. You will be able to see the percentage of battery energy as well as Temperature in C, Voltage of battery and finally the level. It examines all those services that drain out the battery like auto sync, bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, mobile data, high screen brightness, Screen timeout etc. If you are experiencing slow charging or your phone charging time is much longer then get quickest charger to speed up phone charging. Never worry if your phone is going to last until the end of day or not. This app has many tricks to conserve energy and lets you squeeze in those last minute messages.