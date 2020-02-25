X

FEMSA RM2.0 for iOS

FEMSA RM 2.0 is a tool, which goal is for journalists to gain access to exclusive and customized information about FEMSA and its different business units.

Additionally, users will receive special invitations to cover events, both, on site and remote ones, as well as request information and / or interviews in an easy and direct way.

FEMSA RM 2.0 is available only for journalists, in Mexico and worldwide.

