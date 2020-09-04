Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

FBSmart Smart Home (Fritz!Box) for Android

By TK Mobile Apps Free

Developer's Description

By TK Mobile Apps

FBSmart enables you to remote control your Fritz!Box Smart Home devices from your phone!

The application offers the following functionality:

- Control all Comet DECT thermostates and FRITZ!DECT 200 outlets connected to your Fritz!Box

- Access the devices from anywhere in the world using MyFRITZ!

- Configurable widgets for the Android home screen that show the temperature at all time and allow adjustment of the target temperature and switching of outlets without having to start the application

- Diagrams showing the temperature history for each thermostat (current and target)

- CSV export of all logged thermostate and outlet data

- Downwards compatible to some older Fritz!Box models like the 6490 with OS version 6.24

The following features are planned for the near future:

- Adjustment of the preset temperatures

- Adjustment of the preset heating periods

- Bigger widgets

We're open to suggestions for improvements from our users!

Please note: This application is not an official application by AVM. It's a completely independent, individual product.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now