FBSmart enables you to remote control your Fritz!Box Smart Home devices from your phone!

The application offers the following functionality:

- Control all Comet DECT thermostates and FRITZ!DECT 200 outlets connected to your Fritz!Box

- Access the devices from anywhere in the world using MyFRITZ!

- Configurable widgets for the Android home screen that show the temperature at all time and allow adjustment of the target temperature and switching of outlets without having to start the application

- Diagrams showing the temperature history for each thermostat (current and target)

- CSV export of all logged thermostate and outlet data

- Downwards compatible to some older Fritz!Box models like the 6490 with OS version 6.24

The following features are planned for the near future:

- Adjustment of the preset temperatures

- Adjustment of the preset heating periods

- Bigger widgets

We're open to suggestions for improvements from our users!

Please note: This application is not an official application by AVM. It's a completely independent, individual product.