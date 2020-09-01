Using EMF Radiation Detector - EMF Meter & Finder app you can easily detect electromagnetic fields, metals, devices and amaze your friends with what your phone can do. Also fields emitted by moving electrically charged objects.

So, now its easy to find electromagnetic field with the help of this application.

As we all know that EMF Radiation Detector - EMF Meter & Finder gives information about the workflow in the electromagnetic field by the measuring electromagnetic radiation flux density.

This app uses the magnetic sensor(compass) of your phone and displays the reading with a line of LEDs and a classic needle meter. You can switch between units of measurement (uTesla and Gauss) and change the range of measurement from the settings.

You can use this app to measure and study magnetism and electromagnetism, the earth's geomagnetic field and more. It can be used as a detector not only for EMF but also for magnets, metals, devices and even (as some people believe) entities and ghosts.

Features:

Easy to use App

Magnetic Field B in microTesla, Gauss and milliGauss

Auxiliary Field H in ampere per meter

Data can now be saved live on text file for later use on a computer

Sound notification for sudden EMF changes

Measure and study magnetism and electromagnetism

Note:

A simple EMF detector! The detector is as accurate as the sensor of your device.

This app uses the magnetic sensor. Mostly a lot of Smartphone have magnetic sensor if your mobile have no magnetic sensor than this application will not on your mobile phone than kindly try other Smartphone with magnetic built-in sensor.

Also avoid getting your phone near powerful electrical devices like power transformers.

Use at your own risk

Hope you like this application.

Thank you!