E.ON Easy Life este o soluie inteligent de control al casei de la distan, prin intermediul unei platforme on-line (web i aplicaie mobil) i cuprinde o serie de dispozitive: termostate inteligente, prize inteligente, senzor de fum, senzor de inundaie, senzor de micare, camera video.

Rmi conectat la casa ta, oriunde ai fi!

Programezi temperatura n fiecare camer i consumi cu pn la 25% mai puin energie

tii n orice moment ct energie consum aparatele tale electrocasnice i deii controlul asupra funcionrii lor

Primeti alerte n timp real n caz de incendiu, inundaie sau efracie

Ai control de la distan prin aplicaia gratuit pentru telefon

E.ON Easy Life is a smart home remote control solution, using an online app and web interface. It controls a set of home automation devices like: smart thermostats. smart plugs, smoke sensor, flood sensor, movement sensor and video surveillance camera.

Stay connected to your house wherever you are!

- Schedule the temperature in each room and decrease your gas consumption by up to 30%

- Know the power consumption and control every device inside your house

- Get real time push notifications in case of fire, flooding or break ins

- Remote control every device from your iPhone