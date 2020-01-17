X

E.ON Easy Life for iOS

By E.ON Energie Romania Free

Developer's Description

By E.ON Energie Romania

E.ON Easy Life este o soluie inteligent de control al casei de la distan, prin intermediul unei platforme on-line (web i aplicaie mobil) i cuprinde o serie de dispozitive: termostate inteligente, prize inteligente, senzor de fum, senzor de inundaie, senzor de micare, camera video.

Rmi conectat la casa ta, oriunde ai fi!

Programezi temperatura n fiecare camer i consumi cu pn la 25% mai puin energie

tii n orice moment ct energie consum aparatele tale electrocasnice i deii controlul asupra funcionrii lor

Primeti alerte n timp real n caz de incendiu, inundaie sau efracie

Ai control de la distan prin aplicaia gratuit pentru telefon

E.ON Easy Life is a smart home remote control solution, using an online app and web interface. It controls a set of home automation devices like: smart thermostats. smart plugs, smoke sensor, flood sensor, movement sensor and video surveillance camera.

Stay connected to your house wherever you are!

- Schedule the temperature in each room and decrease your gas consumption by up to 30%

- Know the power consumption and control every device inside your house

- Get real time push notifications in case of fire, flooding or break ins

- Remote control every device from your iPhone

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping