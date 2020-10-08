This is a one of a kind app on the store at the moment; RACE, WIN and BRAG!!! All with your own car and on the road of your choice.

GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers has been designed with a big end game in mind; the first iteration of our GPS speedometer with integrated car heads up display or commonly known as HUD crafted specially for drag racers.

This GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app has everything you need to achieve the best drag run on your car; with our most accurate GPS speedometer as the core technology we render the best speedometer HUD experience for the assistance of racers in any form of the drag race game.

The true essence of the drag race is the Quarter Mile; this GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app has this and other formats like Half Mile and One Mile on single preset buttons.

Now whenever you need a quarter mile run just press a button in our GPS speedometer HUD app and all the settings will be preset for your drag race. The speedometer will calculate the whole Quarter mile run with live stats on the HUD. The quarter mile results will be with full drag race insights; with our GPS speedometer we are able to accurately calculate zero to sixty values along with top speed and final time made for the quarter mile. The ultimate quarter mile run with valuable insights is just a paddle away with our GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app.

Drag racing is all about speed; the power of the car defines the outcome most of the times and accuracy is of utmost importance. Our GPS speedometer caters to this with pin point accuracy so be assured that each inch and each fraction of the speed is recorded and calculated. With GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app you can stop relying on the car speedometer be it analog or digital and have the complete trip report of each drag run. The best speedometer app according to accuracy and performance is now here with the added customization for drag racers.

GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app comes with a specially designed heads up display or HUD as well; information on the HUD can be selected for best use as per the racer. With multiple options to select from for the HUD the key feature here is the speed limit that ensures the safety of our drag racer while keeping the thrill of the drag race in tact all on the HUD. The heads up display can be toggled to a drag race dashboard and a HUD with a press of a button; the speed limit feature has been designed to be both visual and audio with a speed limit alarm from the buzzer and the warning on the HUD.

Be the drag race king; rule the road with our GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app and share your achievements over social media and challenge your friends for the best quarter mile of their car. Drag race is a sport and thrill that has been made accessible to everyone that owns a car with the help of this GPS speedometer HUD app so bring the racer that is hidden inside you out and drive the best quarter mile with your car today.

Lastly we cannot emphasize enough on the importance of safety on the road; all laws must be obeyed and all precaution must be taken before undertaking any amateur or professional hobby as that of drag racing. Our GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers is designed to help you get better insights for your drag race runs, Quarter miles are others but our speed limit feature takes a step towards ensuring your protection and compliance with legal safety limits; use that and enjoy while being safe.

We are constantly in the process of improving our GPS Speedometer: Car Heads up display for Racers app and bringing out new features for our audience. Do share your feedback and stay tuned for exciting updates in this app. Lets make drag racing a global phenomenon.